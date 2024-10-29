Bryant University gets $1.5M federal grant to expand health and behavioral sciences school

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University has received a $1.5 million federal earmark to help renovate and expand the university’s School of Health and Behavioral Sciences, including adding new research and teaching labs to the facility.
Bryant administration and Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., are hosting a special event Tuesday to announce the new federal gift to support the health and behavioral sciences school that was established at Bryant two years ago. Reed’s office says the new gift will financially help the two-phase project that will more than double the health and behavioral sciences school’s current footprint and create new efforts to further develop a modern health care workforce.
Reed’s office says the project’s first phase will be Bryant creating a new behavioral health and psychology suite inside the school. The suite will include seven observation and counseling labs, cognitive and psychophysiology labs and a child development center.
The project’s second phase will build six teaching labs and a health care informatics lab and six research labs to support faculty and student research programs, Reed’s office says. There will also be a shared health care informatics lab that can serve as what Reed’s office calls a “core facility for the state.” Also, laboratory prep areas, chemical storage and waste rooms will be built at the school as part of the project, Reed’s office says.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.