SMITHFIELD – Bryant University will be the center of the business world beginning on Thursday when it welcomes diplomats, economists and business representatives for the 2025 Global Trade Summit hosted by the John H. Chaffee Center for International Business.
The summit, being held Thursday and Sep. 26, will feature officials from the World Trade Organization, U.S. State Department and private industry. The two-day event will host panel discussions on the global economic outlook, the impact of artificial intelligence on trade, navigating the evolving logistics landscape, and a diplomatic roundtable offering international perspectives on trade policy and investment strategy.The summit will open Thursday with remarks from Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor and Bryant University President Ross Gittell, followed by a video greeting from World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. James W. Keyes, former CEO of both 7-Eleven and Blockbuster, will deliver the keynote address on Thursday, “Leadership, Learning & the Future of Global Trade,” which will offer his unique perspective on innovation, global markets and lessons learned from leading two of the world’s most recognized retail brands through changing market landscapes. This will be followed by a panel discussion with representatives from IBM, FAF Inc. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. discussing AI’s role in trade, modern supply chain pressures and international cooperation. The first day will also feature a congressional roundtable with Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Reps. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., and Gabe Amo, D-R.I., as well as a panel discussion with diplomats from both the United Kingdom and Canada on trade policy. On the second day, Adam Triolo, vice president of commercial business development at REGENT Craft Inc. in North Kingstown, will be the keynote speaker. Other Rhode Island voices scheduled to appear on Sept. 26 include Liz Catucci, executive director of the Partnership for Rhode Island, and Will Cox, vice president of business development and investments at the R.I. Commerce Corp. The summit will conclude with breakout sessions discussing Rhode Island’s ocean economy, life sciences and food manufacturing – moderated by leaders from R.I. Commerce, the R.I. Life Science Hub and The Boston Globe. The Global Trade Summit, which evolved from World Trade Day in 1987, has been the state’s premier international commerce event for more than 35 years. The full speaker list for this year's summit can be found here.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.