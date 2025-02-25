Bryant University introduces new tuition-paid internship policy

SMITHFIELD – Full-time students at Bryant University can now pursue for-credit internships without having to pay extra out of pocket for them.
The university announced Tuesday it is significantly expanding its internship policy where students can take summer and winter internships as part of their general tuition. Bryant says the tuition-paid internship policy will cover up to six course credits per student and comes as summer internship enrollment begins Wednesday.
Bryant says its expanded policy differs from other higher education institutions. Many such colleges and universities, Bryant says, require students to pay on top of their tuition bills to earn course credit for off-semester internships.
The new policy also removes financial barriers for students who might have previously not pursued such internships, the university says.
“Internships have long been a cornerstone of a Bryant education, helping students build professional networks, develop job-relevant skills, and explore career paths,” Bryant President Ross Gittell said in a statement. “This initiative strengthens that foundation by expanding access, integrating internships more deeply into the curriculum, and providing career-aligned experiences across disciplines, further distinguishing Bryant graduates in the marketplace.”
