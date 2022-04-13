Bryant University men’s basketball coach Grasso receives 5-year extension

SMITHFIELD – After leading the Bryant University men’s basketball team to its first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, Jared Grasso will be sticking around.
Bill Smith, the university’s director of athletics, announced April 4 that Grasso has signed a five-year contract extension to remain the men’s basketball coach through the 2026-27 season. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, and Bryant officials did not respond to questions from Providence Business News on what those terms are.
Grasso, who has compiled a 62-54 record over four seasons at Bryant, led the Bulldogs to a Division I program-record 22 wins this past season, including winning 17 of its final 21 games. Bryant, under Grasso’s leadership, captured its first Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles, the first such accolades in the program’s 60-year history, the university said.
Bryant qualified for the “First Four” round of the NCAA Tournament, losing 93-82 to Ohio-based Wright State University. Starting next year, the men’s basketball program, along with most Bryant athletic programs, will compete in the America East Conference.
“I have been blessed to work with some amazing student-athletes and unbelievably committed staff. Without them and their tireless work, I would not be in this position,” Grasso said in a statement.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.