Bryant University men’s basketball coach Grasso receives 5-year extension

SMITHFIELD – After leading the Bryant University men’s basketball team to its first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, Jared Grasso will be sticking around.

Bill Smith, the university’s director of athletics, announced April 4 that Grasso has signed a five-year contract extension to remain the men’s basketball coach through the 2026-27 season. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, and Bryant officials did not respond to questions from Providence Business News on what those terms are.

Grasso, who has compiled a 62-54 record over four seasons at Bryant, led the Bulldogs to a Division I program-record 22 wins this past season, including winning 17 of its final 21 games. Bryant, under Grasso’s leadership, captured its first Northeast Conference regular-season and tournament titles, the first such accolades in the program’s 60-year history, the university said.

Bryant qualified for the “First Four” round of the NCAA Tournament, losing 93-82 to Ohio-based Wright State University. Starting next year, the men’s basketball program, along with most Bryant athletic programs, will compete in the America East Conference.

- Advertisement -

“I have been blessed to work with some amazing student-athletes and unbelievably committed staff. Without them and their tireless work, I would not be in this position,” Grasso said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.