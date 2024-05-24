Bryant University names Alessandri new College of Business dean

By
-
TODD M. ALESSANDRI has been named the new dean of Bryant University's College of Business. / COURTESY BRYANT UNIVERSITY
TODD M. ALESSANDRI has been named the new dean of Bryant University's College of Business. / COURTESY BRYANT UNIVERSITY

SMITHFIELD – Northeastern University’s associate dean of education at the D’Amore-McKim School of Business will head approximately an hour south to become dean of Bryant University’s College of Business. Bryant announced Friday that it has appointed Todd M. Alessandri as the business college’s new dean and he will start his new role with the university

