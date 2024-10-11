Bryant University receives $1M gift to establish new endowed scholarship fund

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University’s former board of trustees chairperson and his spouse have once again made another significant financial impact on the university.
Bryant announced Thursday that William and Sue Conaty have provided a $1 million gift to help establish the Conaty Scholars Endowed Fund, the largest gift for endowed scholarships in the university’s history. Bryant says this gift – which follows a record-setting 2024 Giving Day on Oct. 9
– from the couple will provide financial aid to students from low- and middle-income backgrounds.
Bryant says the newly established endowed fund will support two students per academic year, providing each with $25,000 per year for four years. The eligible students, the university says, will be business-focused and chosen based on their financial need, academic achievement, extracurricular leadership and have demonstrated being committed to community engagement.
"Sue saw the potential of creating something meaningful and lasting by establishing this scholarship fund now,” William Conaty said in a statement. “We are thrilled that this new $1 million endowed fund will allow us to award scholarships to next year’s entering class."
The gift also follows the Conatys’ $5 million gift
back in February 2023 to help support Bryant’s Vision 2030 strategic plan. In total to date, the couple have contributed $14 million to various initiatives at Bryant.
A retired senior vice president of General Electric Co., William Conaty serves on the school’s board of trustees and was chairman from 2014 to 2020.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.