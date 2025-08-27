Bryant University receives $500K gift to establish new MBA scholarship fund

SMITHFIELD – The founder and CEO of PSMJ Resources Inc. and his wife have gifted Bryant University a large donation to launch a new endowed scholarship fund for students pursuing MBAs at the university.

Bryant announced on Aug. 14 that Frank A. Stasiowski and Joan M. Tomaceski contributed $500,000 to establish the new endowed scholarship in their name. The university says the scholarship – called the Frank A. Stasiowski, FAIA ’75MBA and Joan M. Tomaceski PSMJ Resources, Inc. Endowed MBA Scholarship Fund – will support graduate students who bring a design-oriented background to pursuing their respective MBAs.

Stasiowski leads PSMJ Resources Inc., a business publishing, consulting and training organization for the architecture, engineering and construction industries, Bryant says. The new fund, according to the university, will empower and invest in creative professionals with undergraduate degrees in fields such as architecture, interior design, industrial design, graphic design, environmental consulting and other related disciplines.

“This new endowed scholarship is a powerful extension of our long-standing commitment to excellence in the business of design,” Stasiowski, who also served on Bryant’s board of trustees, said in a statement, “and to ensuring our industry leads not only in creativity, but in strategy, performance, and global impact.”

Bryant says the scholarship is intended for students enrolled in Bryant’s in-person MBA program and will be awarded with a preference for candidates who have demonstrated high academic achievement. Additional consideration, Bryant says, will be given to lifelong learners who have completed graduate certificates in a design field that helps build toward the MBA.

