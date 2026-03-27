Build a resilient workforce

Resilience is not something that happens by chance. It is cultivated deliberately through foresight, strategic planning and strong partnerships. At the Community College of Rhode Island, this approach has guided our work for more than 60 years, as we educate and prepare Rhode Island’s workforce. Strong, adaptable systems anticipate change instead of merely responding to it. This requires monitoring labor market trends, understanding the skills employers need now and in the future, and creating programs that connect students to meaningful careers. It also means collaborating closely with business and community leaders to ensure solutions meet both immediate demands and long-term goals. Our faculty are experts in their fields, world-class educators who pair academic excellence with real-world insight. That, combined with partnership and collaboration, is where the true strength of community colleges lies – aligning education with industry expectations, engaging students in ways that prepare them for a lifetime of learning and continuously evaluating outcomes to adapt quickly when conditions shift. For leaders across business, nonprofit and community sectors, the takeaway is clear: resilience must be designed and cultivated, not left to chance. Workforce systems, training programs and partnerships must be built intentionally and continuously strengthened. At CCRI, developing a resilient workforce is central to our mission – connecting learners to opportunity, supporting employers and ensuring Rhode Island has the adaptable talent it needs to thrive in an ever-changing world.