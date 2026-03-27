Build a resilient workforce

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Rosemary A. Costigan in 2025 was named the Community College of Rhode Island’s president, two years after taking on the role on an interim basis. She is the first CCRI alumna to serve as the college’s president.

Rosemary A. Costigan | Community College of Rhode Island president Resilience is not something that happens by chance. It is cultivated deliberately through foresight, strategic planning and strong partnerships. At the Community College of Rhode Island, this approach has guided our work for more than 60 years, as we educate and prepare Rhode Island’s workforce.

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