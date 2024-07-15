Building Futures gets $3.7M in federal funding

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Building Futures, a nonprofit that works to leverage apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs as it expands pipelines to career opportunities for low-income communities of color, has been awarded $3.7 million from the U.S. Department of Labor, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Monday. The funding is from the Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America initiative,

PROVIDENCE – Building Futures, a nonprofit

that works to leverage apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs as it expands pipelines to career opportunities for low-income communities of color, has been awarded $3.7 million from the U.S. Department of Labor, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Monday.

The funding is from the Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America initiative, which supports public-private partnerships across 52 grantees in 32 states.

With the funding, Building Futures will establish a statewide registered apprenticeship hub to expand pathways to high-quality jobs.

“Building Futures is deeply appreciative of the leadership of each of the members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and the US DOL,” said Andrew Cortés, CEO and president of Building Futures

“This project brings together a broad array of public and private partners to meet Rhode Island workforce needs and create pipeline programs to good jobs for underrepresented populations.”

Building Futures has expanded the use of registered apprenticeship to 83 new occupations in industries such as health care and early childhood education, green and plant-based industries, fisheries and marine trades, and many more.

The construction pre-apprenticeship program has helped more than 430 low-income adults launch new careers as a building and construction trade apprentice.

Building Futures’ construction pre-apprenticeship program serves a community of 100% low-income adults, 79% of whom identify as a person of color.

“This is another win for young people looking to earn while they learn; for employers who are looking to hire skilled, well-trained workers; and for growing the state’s workforce,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.