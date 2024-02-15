Burrillville home sells for $960K, biggest sale in town in past year

BURRILLVILLE – A custom-built colonial constructed in 2002 on Nichols Pond recently sold for $960,000, making it the most expensive home sale in the town since January 2023, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 90 Colwell Road home, standing on a 5.36-acre lot, contains three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The 4,188-square-foot home features a chef’s kitchen with a large island with seating, custom cabinetry and a wine cooler, the real estate firm said. The living room has cathedral ceilings and a marble fireplace, with a slider leading to an outdoor pergola-covered kitchen and bar-style seating, the firm said.

The primary bedroom on the first floor features a dedicated bathroom with a double vanity, a whirlpool tub and a walk-in closet.

The home comes with a private dock for fishing and kayaking, and the property is located close to golf courses, horse farms and The Beef Barn restaurant, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Burrillville property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $559,200, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Lisa Duffy, of the firm’s Barrington office, was the listing agent in this transaction, with fellow Residential Properties sales associate Leslie LaForest serving as a co-listing agent. The buyers were represented by Cheyann Abrek, of Westcott Properties.

“This home has marvelous amenities and was even a finalist in RPL’s ‘Best Of’ competition in the curb appeal category,” Duffy said.

The property is now owned by Matthew Sorrentino, according to the online database. A copy of the warranty deed, documenting the sellers in the recent sale, was not immediately available.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.