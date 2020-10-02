Business Best-sellers

How to Lead: Wisdom from the World’s Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers by David M. Rubenstein From 2015-2020, Rubenstein spoke with the world’s highest-performing leaders about who they are and how they became successful. He distills these revealing conversations into a leadership guidebook. Publisher: Simon & Schuster, Illustrated Edition | ISBN: 978-1982132156 | $22…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR