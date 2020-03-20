Business Best-sellers

A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America By Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. The authors provide a narrative about the decision-making of President Donald Trump and his administration, taking readers inside Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and the president’s approach to ­legislating. Penguin Press, ISBN: 9781984877499 | $18.39

Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction By David Enrich. Enrich explores the history of Deutsche Bank, including its propping up of a default-prone American developer in the 1980s and pursuing Wall Street riches in the 1990s, often at the expense of ethics and the law. Custom House, ISBN: 9780062878816 | $27

Billion Dollar Brand Club: How Dollar Shave Club, Warby Parker, and Other Disruptors Are Remaking What We Buy By Lawrence Ingrassia. Ingrassia writes about the growing number of digital entrepreneurs who are competing against industry giants. Henry Holt and Co., ISBN: 9781250313065 | $19.50

- Advertisement -

The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+: Winning Strategies to Make Your Money Last a Lifetime By Suze Orman. Orman provides advice to plan for retirement in today’s changing landscape. She covers downsizing, spending wisely and delaying Social Security benefits. Hay House Inc., ISBN: 9781401959920 | $21.27

The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives By Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler. The authors present a blueprint for how the world will change in response to rapid technological disruption. Simon & Schuster, ISBN: 9781982109660 | $16.89

Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step Story Brand Guide for Any Business By Donald Miller. Miller provides a checklist to help marketing professionals and business owners apply the StoryBrand messaging framework across key customer touchpoints to communicate their brand’s story to the marketplace. HarperCollins Leadership, ISBN: 9781400203796 | $25