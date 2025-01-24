Businesses seek red tape reform, as tax relief unlikely in 2026 budget

Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

CRANSTON – With his $14.2 billion spending proposal for fiscal year 2026 set to be vetted by the General Assembly, Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday joined leaders from the R.I. Commerce Corp. and other industry stakeholders for a resource fair on programs available to Rhode Island-based manufacturers.

Held inside the headquarters of heating, cooling, plumbing and irrigation systems manufacturer Taco Inc. – doing business as Taco Comfort Solutions – the discussion centered on initiatives and partnerships meant to spur business growth for the state’s builders, importers and exporters in sectors.

But one small-business owner located across the street from Taco said lawmakers have plenty of room to improve the economic environment.

With the state projecting a $250 million budget deficit in fiscal 2026 and spending outpacing revenues, Caravan Auto President

Ayad Jamous had no illusions that the administration or General Assembly would be cutting his taxes this year, b

ut he says there is much they could do to help.

Jamous was supportive of the elimination of the motor vehicle excise tax in 2022, for which he used to pay $5,000 per year. But he is still one of roughly 25% of Rhode Island businesses still on the hook for an albeit reduced tangible tax, which in 2023 was amended to exempt the first $50,000 of tangible assets.

He’d like to see more done to help businesses.

“We just need to make it easier to do business in Rhode Island," Jamous said. "Of course I would always like to see taxes lowered. There just wasn’t enough business for me last year. But I’m hoping things get better [regarding red tape]."

One example is the vehicle identification checks mandated by the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles, a process that makes the state an outlier among its neighbors by requiring a trip to a local police station.

“They can just do it at the DMV,” Jamous said. “It takes time away from your office. Or you have to send an employee for two hours at $20 per hour.”

During his State of the State address, McKee highlighted initiatives such as the enhancement of Real Jobs Rhode Island to train an additional 500 Rhode Islanders, an innovative career and technical education program at the Community College of Rhode Island called Ready to Build, and the financial assistance approved to help

Unity Park in Bristol lure Saab Inc. to the site to manufacture its self-driving undersea vehicles and anchor an $8.9 million project to turn 45,000 square feet of space into a place for blue economy companies.

Christian Cowan, director of Polaris MEP, told resource fair attendees that the push to make Rhode Island a blue economy hub is one example of programs that should help manufacturing companies directly.

“The heart of the blue economy is in manufacturing,” Cowan said, noting the need for “next-generation products able to survive the harsh ocean environment.”

Earlier this month the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and other business organizations sent a joint letter to the General Assembly expressing opposition to any tax increases, particularly on personal income tax rates since that is the way that a majority of businesses in Rhode Island and nearly all small businesses report their profits.

Such a move “would have a significant, long-term negative impact on our economy,” the group wrote, calling the move a “short-sighted action” that “would produce a chilling effect on our overall competitiveness.”

With broad-based tax cuts off the table, David M. Chenevert, executive director of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association – one of the letter’s signatories, took the opportunity on Thursday to address McKee directly over a long-wished reform the state’s manufacturing sector would like to see implemented.

Despite the manufacturing sector making up 8.4% of the state’s workforce and employing more than 40,000 people, most companies are not eligible for the Research and Development Tax Credit administered by R.I. Commerce because about 90% of them are structured as S corporations.

"I know we are not going to touch that this year. We have enough problems,” Chenevert said. “But I'm hoping next year we can take a look at that and see what kind of impact it would have.”

Less concerned with state government contracts and corporate tax credits, Jamous said his outlook improved after the election of President Donald Trump.

And it wasn't

only a general feeling that the new administration might be more business-friendly.

Trump's victory, combined with the news that McKee was proposing a new tax to register electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, could put business in 2025 on the upswing for Jamous, who said he's too advanced in his career to learn how to work on electric vehicles.

“I have to ride in the same boat as everybody else,” Jamous said. “For a while, it seemed like everyone was going electric, but then Trump came and put a pause on that."

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.