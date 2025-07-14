TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
Nestled alongside the Blackstone River in Pawtucket, RI, in a historic National Heritage Corridor that…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
The minimum wage for the lowest-paid workers would be raised to more than $18 per hour, which is 20% higher than Rhode Island’s minimum wage, and starting pay would be 10.8% higher than the last contract at $21.79 per hour, according to WPRI-TV.Union representatives said they were notified on May 29 that Butler would begin posting positions for permanent replacements, including day shift roles across all departments. Representatives from SEIU 1199NE did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to federal law, employees who are permanently replaced will not return to work once the strike ends. Instead, those employees will be placed on a “preferential hire list” and be able to return to work once a position is available, Marran said in a June 3 statement. On June 24, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training ruled that the striking Butler workers are eligible for unemployment benefits. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.