Butler Hospital unveils new infusion suite for Memory and Aging Program

PROVIDENCE – Butler Hospital has unveiled a new infusion suite for its Memory and Aging Program, a space designed to provide “a contemplative or communal experience” to patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

The hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week for the newly constructed space, located in the West Building on the hospital campus. The infusion suite includes a reception area, a nurse’s station, a lab processing room and a treatment room.

“Our new state-of-the-art infusion suite offers patients a relaxing environment while receiving the compassionate care they’ve come to expect from Butler Hospital,” said Mary Marran, president and chief operating officer of Butler Hospital. “I really hope that this new facility will make living with Alzheimer’s disease a little easier for patients who deserve a treatment experience that decreases their stress levels and puts them more at ease.”

The space also includes eight new infusion bays, which “offer more privacy, space and comfort for patients to relax” and a new sitting area and nourishment station for patients and caregivers.

“We’re in a very exciting time for Alzheimer’s research, with promising breakthroughs happening at a rapid pace that are bringing significant advancements in treatment, diagnosis and prevention,” said Dr. Stephen Salloway, founder of the Memory and Aging Program. “The increase in the number and variety of studies and trials we’re now conducting here at Butler Hospital reflects that. This new space is critical for growth, providing the expanded modern facility necessary for carrying out cutting-edge research. We are so grateful to our donors and supporters for helping to make this a reality. Together with our many study volunteers, we are opening the modern era for the treatment of Alzheimer’s.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.