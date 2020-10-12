Butler Hospital’s fundraiser gala to support addiction, research programs

PROVIDENCE – Butler Hospital’s annual fundraiser has gone virtual this year. Planned for later this month, “A Masterpiece of Hope” will raise money for addiction treatment programs at the hospital.

The Oct. 28 gala also supports research into new treatments for diseases such as depression, anxiety, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, as well as addictions and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“This year’s virtual gala is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the incredibly successful and effective substance-use treatments we have available at Butler Hospital,” said Butler President and Chief Operating Officer Mary Marran. “Substance use, mental health issues, depression and so many other behavioral health-related issues have either touched our own lives or that of someone we love. At Butler Hospital, we are here for everyone, especially when life, at times, can become too much to handle.”

This year, Charles R. Reppucci is to receive the 2020 Outstanding Corporation Member Award, and Kathryn Cates-Wessel will be presented with the Lila M. Sapinsley Community Service Award.

Reppucci is chair of the Care New England Health System board of trustees, and Cates-Wessel is the CEO of the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry.

- Advertisement -

To donate to Butler Hospital, visit butler.org/ways-to-give.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.