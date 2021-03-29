Butler psychiatrist elected to leadership position in national psychiatric group

PROVIDENCE – A Butler Hospital psychiatrist has been named program chair-elect of the American Association of Directors of Psychiatric Residency Training, a national nonprofit.
Dr. Tracey Guthrie, director of the adult psychiatry residency program at Butler, where she has been on staff since 1999, will begin serving as group’s program chair in 2023.
After completing her one-year term, she will move on to become secretary, president-elect and, in 2026, president of the organization.
Guthrie, an associate professor of psychiatry and human behavior and medical science at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University, is also program director for the psychiatry residency training program and is assistant dean for diversity in the division of biology and medicine at Brown.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
