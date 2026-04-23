Cabo Verde Airlines returning to T.F. Green

WARWICK – State officials on Wednesday announced the relaunch of weekly international service between Cabo Verde and Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport beginning May 4.
TACV Cabo Verde Airlines previously served T.F. Green from June 2015 through January 2018 before shifting its transatlantic operations to Boston Logan International Airport. The airline suspended direct flights to the United States in 2021.
Operations will include a Monday afternoon arrival to T.F. Green with an immediate return flight back to Cabo Verde, a group of islands off the West African coast becoming increasingly known for its resorts, historic landmarks and beaches.
The airline is considering the addition of a second weekly flight later this year.
“This milestone expands convenient international travel, drawing more visitors to the Ocean State and helping us build on our record-breaking tourism numbers,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee.
“That’s why we’ve made strong investments in destination marketing, to reach new audiences and ensure Rhode Island remains a destination for travelers from around the world."
Noting the longstanding ties between Rhode Island and the Cabo Verdean community, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebian said the connection "will make it easier than ever for families to stay close, for traditions to be shared, and for cultural ties to grow even stronger."
“This new route is more than just a flight,” he added. “It is a bridge between our people, our cultures, and our shared future.”
According to the latest U.S. Census estimates, after Massachusetts Rhode Island has the second largest Cabo Verdean population in the United States, with 18,723 residents.
“The return of this service is a meaningful addition to PVD’s non-stop portfolio, which is now at 39 destinations,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of R.I. Airport Corp. “We are proud to partner with TACV Cabo Verde Airlines to bring this long-anticipated route to fruition.”
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.