Cabo Verde Airlines returning to T.F. Green

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STATE OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED the reinitiation of air service to the Cape Verde Islands by Transportas Aereos de Cabo Verde from T.F. Green Airport, starting June May 4. / COURTESY OFFICE OF THE R.I. SECRETARY OF STATE

WARWICK – State officials on Wednesday announced the relaunch of weekly international service between Cabo Verde and Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport beginning May 4. TACV Cabo Verde Airlines previously served T.F. Green from June 2015 through January 2018 before shifting its transatlantic operations to Boston Logan International Airport. The airline suspended direct flights

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