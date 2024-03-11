Cabral named Care New England chief philanthropy officer

PROVIDENCE– Jeffrey Cabral has been named chief philanthropy officer at Care New England Health System starting on April 1.

Jack Dresser previously held the position. It wasn’t immediately clear why he left.

Cabral has more than 15 years of experience as a fundraising executive, most recently serving as vice president of development at the University of Rhode Island Foundation. In that role, Cabral provided a strategic vision for a comprehensive $300 million campaign and managerial oversight for all of URI’s university and unit-based athletics, regional, annual fund and planned giving development officers.

Before his role at URI, Cabral was the senior director of development for the New York Program & Arts Initiative at Brown University. In that role, Cabral directed Brown’s fundraising strategy and team in New York and managed the Cultivating Creative Expression campaign, which is a $256 million arts fundraising campaign inclusive of the Brown Arts Initiative and the university’s Performing Arts Center.

Cabral earned a bachelor’s degree in dance from Rhode Island College before attending Wayne State University, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts in theater management.

In 2022, Cabral received a certificate in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University.

