CAI Software, LLC Names Mitch Cain Chief Technology Officer

September 21, 2020 – Smithfield, RI – CAI Software, LLC, (“CAI” or “CAI Software”) a leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management systems (WMS) and services, today announced the appointment of Mitch Cain as the Company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Mitch brings to CAI Software more than 30 years’ experience in enterprise system development, architecture, cloud computing and e-commerce in the Retail and Insurance industries. Mitch will oversee the company’s overall engineering and technology development teams, and provide strategic leadership and management to the each of CAI Software’s businesses to manage and optimize each company’s information technology stack and utilization.

Brian Rigney, Chief Executive Officer for CAI Software said, “We are very pleased to have Mitch join the senior leadership team. He will lead the strategy for technology platforms, core product development and partnerships to support CAI Software’s strategic business programs. With more than 30 years of software development and leadership experience, we look forward to him playing an integral role in setting the company’s future direction, development and growth.”

“I’m very excited about the opportunities here at CAI Software,” said Mitch Cain. “This is a very unique business with an exceptional customer base and strong products that deliver enormous value. I’m very proud to be joining the excellent management team here and look forward to the possibilities.”

About CAI Software, LLC

CAI Software, LLC is a leader in the delivery of mission-critical, production-oriented enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management systems (WMS) and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including building materials, food processing, precious metals and discrete manufacturing.

CAI Software’s ERP solutions automate key production, distribution and financial processes, help meet fluctuating customer requirements, increase productivity and maximize bottom-line profit. Our flagship MES solution — ShopVue — is a modular, operator-friendly system enabling mid-to-enterprise-sized discrete manufacturers to better manage their people, processes, orders, and machines. ShopVue customers achieve measurable improvements in quality, cost and delivery time. CAI Software is headquartered in Rhode Island, USA. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.