Calabro elected next president of Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals

By
-
MARIBETH CALABRO has been elected president of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, the union announced Monday./PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

PROVIDENCE – Maribeth Calabro has been elected president of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, the union announced Monday. RIFTHP held its Biennial Convention Oct. 26 where Calabro was unanimously elected as the union’s next leader. Calabro is president of the Providence Teachers Union and has been a special education teacher at

