Calabro elected next president of Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals

PROVIDENCE – Maribeth Calabro has been elected president of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, the union announced Monday.

RIFTHP held its Biennial Convention Oct. 26 where Calabro was unanimously elected as the union’s next leader.

Calabro is president of the Providence Teachers Union and has been a special education teacher at Nathaniel Greene Middle School for the past 28 years.

Calabro is replacing Frank Flymm, who announced he was retiring effective Nov. 30. Flynn served for 48 years as a teacher and local union leader – including the leading RIFTHP for the past 14 years. He is also the AFT National Vice President and on the executive committee of the R.I. AFL - CIO.

“I am grateful to have been elected President of the largest union in Rhode Island and look forward to working with my colleagues, siblings, and leaders across our great state to elevate the voices of workers,” Calabro said. “I wish President Flynn all the best in his retirement and appreciate his steadfast commitment to the labor movement. Frank is an outstanding union leader and throughout his tenure he built a strong foundation from which I hope to build upon.”

Flynn expressed his support for Calabro and praised union leaders for their work.

“I am tremendously proud of the leaders and members of the RIFTHP for all they do every day to improve our state and the lives of the people they serve,” Flynn said. “I congratulate Maribeth Calabro as the new president. I am confident that with her strong leadership skills, her intelligence, and her commitment to service she will take this organization to new heights.”

Calabro is the fifth president of RIFTHP since teachers won collective bargaining rights in the 1960’s. The union is the state’s largest, representing more than 12,000 educators, school support personnel, nurses and health care workers, retirees as well as other employees in the private and public sectors.