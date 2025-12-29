Calenda to serve as interim U.S. attorney for R.I.

Updated at 4:36 p.m.

By
-
FORMER REPUBLICAN candidate for attorney general Charles "Chas" Calenda is expected to be named interim U.S. attorney for Rhode Island, according to media reports. /WJAR-TV NBC 10 screenshot.

PROVIDENCE – A former Republican candidate for attorney general has been named interim U.S. attorney for Rhode Island. Charles “Chas” Calenda told WPRI-TV CBS 12 that he was selected by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Calenda, who said he has also resigned from his seat on the West Greenwich Town Council, will replace acting-U.S. Attorney

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR