Calenda to serve as interim U.S. attorney for R.I.

PROVIDENCE – A former Republican candidate for attorney general has been named interim U.S. attorney for Rhode Island. Charles “Chas” Calenda told WPRI-TV CBS 12 that he was selected by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Calenda, who said he has also resigned from his seat on the West Greenwich Town Council, will replace acting-U.S. Attorney

PROVIDENCE – A former Republican candidate for attorney general has been named interim U.S. attorney for Rhode Island. Charles "Chas" Calenda told WPRI-TV CBS 12 that he was selected by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Calenda, who said he has also resigned from his seat on the West Greenwich Town Council, will replace acting-U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom. A spokesperson for Bloom confirmed the appointment and told Providence Business News that Calenda will be sworn in on Tuesday. Calenda was defeated in his bid for attorney general in 2022 by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, a Democrat. Democratic Rhode Island Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed issued statements denouncing the selection of Calenda for the interim role. “Despite good-faith efforts at a bipartisan nomination process with the Trump White House, the MAGA Department of Justice insisted on a MAGA stooge with neither the qualifications nor temperament for this position,” Whitehouse said. (SUBS third paragraph to add confirmation and Tuesday swearing in; MINOR edits.)