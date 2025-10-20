Caliella Brings Heart and Design to Rhode Island’s Luxury Balloon and Event Scene

Caliella, a Rhode Island-based luxury balloon décor and event styling company, is bringing creativity and heart to celebrations across Southern New England. Founded by wife-and-husband team Ines and Gian Gentile, Caliella was born from a place of love, inspired by their daughters Cali and Ella, whose birthday parties sparked the business’s origin, passion, creativity, and name.

What started as a family passion for creating meaningful and memorable celebrations has grown into one of Rhode Island’s most recognized boutique décor brands. Caliella designs and installs custom balloon garlands, arches, and event focal points that transform venues into one-of-a-kind experiences for anniversaries, birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, grand openings, and corporate events.

“Our business truly began at home,” said Ines Gentile, Co-Founder and Lead Designer. “After designing a few parties for our daughters, friends and family started asking us to bring that same personal, detailed approach to their own events. That’s how Caliella was born, from a love of design and family moments that bring people together.”

Caliella’s signature style blends soft, modern color palettes, luxury balloon textures, and editorial-inspired compositions. The company frequently integrates custom balloon garlands, floral accents, signage, focal points, backdrops, and more, producing polished event designs that photograph beautifully and leave lasting impressions.

With a growing portfolio of installations across Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Newport, and Massachusetts – Caliella has earned a reputation for excellence backed by consistent five-star feedback from clients. Verified “Google Reviews” highlight the team’s professionalism, creativity, and attention to detail, validating its standing as one of Rhode Island’s most trusted event design studios.

“We take pride in being part of life’s biggest moments,” said Gian Gentile, Co-Founder of Caliella. “Every project carries meaning, and we approach each one with the same care as if it were our own family event. That connection to our roots keeps the brand authentic.”

As Caliella expands throughout Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts, the company remains grounded in the same values that inspired its start: family, creativity, and craftsmanship. Its expanding portfolio and online presence showcase a signature blend of luxury design and genuine warmth, a combination setting the tone for Rhode Island’s evolving event design landscape.

About Caliella:

Caliella is a luxury balloon décor and event design studio based in Cranston & North Providence, Rhode Island, serving Rhode Island & Southern Massachusetts. Founded by Gian and Ines Gentile and inspired by their daughters, Cali and Ella, the company specializes in modern, custom balloon installations and refined event focal points that transform every occasion into a visual experience.

For more information, visit www.caliella.com