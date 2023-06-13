Callahan named West Broadway Neighborhood Association’s permanent director

PROVIDENCE – The West Broadway Neighborhood Association’s interim director will stay on permanently.

The group that organizes individuals and businesses to promote the diverse, historic, urban community on the city’s West End announced Tuesday that Siobhan Callahan has been named its full-time executive director. Callahan has been serving as WBNA’s interim director for the past year.

WBNA says Callahan’s work has centered around building new partnerships and bringing neighbors together. Callahan recently led an advisory group of parents, educators and community members in developing a comprehensive plan for Wangari Maathai Community School, a proposed charter school. Her work included securing $320,000 in federal funding for planning and implementation and the development of an educational program plan.

In a statement, Callahan said she is looking forward to deepening relationships with the individuals, businesses and organizations that call the city’s West End home. “There is much work to be done to listen and amplify voices from all parts of the neighborhood and I’m especially excited to introduce youth voices to our organization,” Callahan said.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.