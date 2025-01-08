Annual retail cannabis licenses to cost $30K; will be awarded via lottery under proposal

Corrected at 5:14 p.m.

By
-
RHODE ISLAND cannabis regulators on Wednesday approved and released proposed regulations that will govern the cannabis industry, including the process for issuing additional retail dispensary licenses./ PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

WARWICK – The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission on Wednesday released its long-awaited draft rules and regulations governing the state’s adult-use cannabis industry. The unanimous vote Wednesday morning started a minimum 30-day public comment period. The rules and regulations run about 200 pages and include new packaging and labeling requirements, a hybrid randomized selection process for

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island FC To Offer Local Businesses Top-Notch Networking Opportunities in 2025

The perfect atmosphere for entertaining clients or hosting employees, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display