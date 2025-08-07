Cape-style home on Rumstick Point in Barrington sells for $2.1M

BARRINGTON – A 3,900-square-foot Cape-style home on Rumstick Point recently sold for $2.1 million, making this one of the top six residential property sales in the community so far this year, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 15 Rumstick Drive home, which was constructed in 1933 but recently updated, has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The two-story single-family residence comes with built-in storage throughout the home, a stone fireplace in a spacious living room and a kitchen with many quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, the real estate firm said.

The coastal property, including 0.66 acres of land, comes with deeded water access to Narragansett Bay, with views of the ocean from the home’s second-floor primary suite, Compass said.

The home features a 150-square-foot patio in back of the property, as well as a screened-in porch and a smaller open porch in the front.

The home also comes with a connected three-car garage, with a loft area on the second floor of the garage structure, according to property records. The home also comes with a 50-square-foot hot tub, according to property records.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.77 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Elizabeth Kirk and Lisa Schryver, of Compass’ Kirk Schryver Team, represented the seller in this transaction. Lisa Raposa, of Compass’ Barrington office, represented the buyer.

The home was previously owned by Melissa Kranowitz and David Kranowitz, according to property records. A copy of the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, was not immediately available through the town’s online land records database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.