Cape-style home sells for $3.4M in Charlestown’s largest sale of 2025

CHARLESTOWN – A 2,900-square-foot Cape-style home in the Quonochontaug neighborhood recently sold for $3.4 million, making it the highest-selling residential sale in the town for 2025 thus far, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 14 Highland Road home contains three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to Mott & Chace, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The gray two-story home, which comes with views of Garden Pond and the ocean beyond that, was constructed on a 0.56-acre lot in 1997. However, the interior and exterior of the home were recently renovated, according to Mott & Chace.

The home features oversized windows, hardwood floors, multiple wooden decks and a front porch, the real estate firm said. The home also features a brick fireplace, the firm said.

The home, which features vinyl siding, also comes with an attached 600-square-foot garage, according to town property records.

The backyard features an outside shower, and the home also comes with a generator.

The home was most recently valued by Charlestown assessors in 2023 as being worth $2.68 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $1.9 million.

The sellers were represented by Ray Mott, former broker and co-owner of Mott & Chace who recently retired from the business. The buyers were represented by Stephen Murphy, a sales associate for Mott & Chace.

A deed with the identity of the buyer was not immediately available from the town. Robert Pompei and Shirley Pompei, of Charlestown, had owned the property since 2019 after purchasing it from William Carpenter and Susan Carpenter for $1.7 million, according to town records.

