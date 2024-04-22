Capital Good Fund, state get slices of $7B federal solar initiative

Updated 1:26 p.m.

By
-
THE CAPITAL GOOD FUND, a nonprofit that offers loans to low- and moderate-income families. the R.I. Office of Energy Resources  are among 60 recipients sharing $7 billion in federal grants announced Monday for solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities.  / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

PROVIDENCE – The nonprofit Capital Good Fund and a state agency are among 60 recipients sharing $7 billion in federal grants announced Monday for solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities. The Capital Good Fund, which offers loans to low- and moderate-income families, received $156 million as the lead applicant for the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR