Cardiovascular Institute of New England confirms February data breach

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PROVIDENCE – Cardiovascular Institute of New England has announced it experienced a data breach in February, possibly resulting in the leak of personal and protected health information for both employees and patients. The breach occurred on or around Feb. 12 when the Cardiovascular Institute detected unusual email activity, the provider reported in a statement on July

PROVIDENCE – has announced it experienced a data breach in February, possibly resulting in the leak of personal and protected health information for both employees and patients.

The breach occurred on or around Feb. 12 when the Cardiovascular Institute detected unusual email activity, the provider reported in a statement on July 31.

While the institute asserts there is no indication of identity theft, fraud or misuse, possibly leaked information includes, but is not limited to, employee and patient names, phone numbers, birthdays, financial account numbers, medical information and medical diagnosis.

“CINE sincerely regrets the occurrence of this Incident, and is committed to the security of consumer data,” the institute said in the announcement.

The Cardiovascular Institute is not currently releasing the number of employees and patients who may have been impacted by the breach.

After identifying the possible data leak, the institute began a forensic investigation and a review to identify impacted information. Additionally, the provider is assessing its existing policies and securities measures to prevent future security breaches.

Potentially impacted individuals were sent notification letters beginning on July 28 and have been offered free credit monitoring and identity restoration services from New York City-based Epiq.

Based in Providence, the Cardiovascular Institute provides interventional cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology, vascular and cardiac imaging services. The provider operates clinics in Cranston, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Westerly, Johnston, North Providence and Warren, according to its website.

The practice has seven hospital affiliates, including Kent Hospital, Landmark Medical Center, Roger Williams Hospital, Westerly Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.

"To protect the confidentiality and integrity of our investigation, we cannot provide that information. However, after carefully investigating the incident and assessing any potential impact, we provided all notifications required by applicable law," said a statement sent to Providence Business News from Naomi Solnick, a spokesperson for the Cardiovascular Institute.