Cardiovascular Institute of New England confirms February data breach

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Cardiovascular Institute of New England operates seven clinics, including one at 395 Atwood Ave. in Cranston. / COURTESY GOOGLE MAPS

PROVIDENCE – Cardiovascular Institute of New England has announced it experienced a data breach in February, possibly resulting in the leak of personal and protected health information for both employees and patients.  The breach occurred on or around Feb. 12 when the Cardiovascular Institute detected unusual email activity, the provider reported in a statement on July

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