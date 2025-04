Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

PAWTUCKET – Care New England Health System opened its new pharmacy on Brewster Street Monday. The facility is located at the Care New England Medical Group Primary Care and Specialty Services clinic. Many of the patients seen at this location have transportation challenges, so the pharmacy will help improve their access to pharmacy services, said

“The opening of our new pharmacy location in Pawtucket marks an important step in expanding access to essential medications and personalized care for our community,” said Dr. Michael Wagner, CEO and president of Care New England. “At Care New England, we remain committed to improving health outcomes by bringing high-quality, convenient pharmacy services closer to all of our patients, statewide.”

Care New England patients will be able to fill prescriptions at the location, allowing for more consistent medication use and better overall health outcomes.

“Our goal is to make medication access as simple and seamless as possible for our patients,” said Brian Musiak, vice president of Pharmacy at Care New England. “We are committed to meeting the pharmaceutical needs of our patients with efficiency and care

There are no plans for another pharmacy, but the health system is “evaluating new opportunities,” Smith said.

The new pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.