Care New England names Cotton chief of endocrine surgery, head of new Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery Program

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System has appointed Dr. Travis Cotton as chief of endocrine surgery and leader of the health system’s newly established Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery Program.

Cotton has led a dedicated endocrine surgery practice in Rhode Island for more than a decade and performs more than 400 surgeries annually. He treats routine and complex thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal gland conditions.

“I look forward to taking care of our endocrine surgery patients at Care New England,” Cotton said in a statement. “The development of this new Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery Program reflects Care New England’s commitment to expanding access to specialized surgical care and advancing clinical excellence in our community.”

Cotton said the program represents “an important step in providing comprehensive, specialized and multidisciplinary care” for patients with thyroid and parathyroid disorders.

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Cotton earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio and completed a residency in general surgery at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He launched his surgical practice while serving on the Department of Surgery at Brown University, where he eventually became the department’s executive vice chair of surgery.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.