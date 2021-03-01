Carla de Venecia, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Women’s Imaging Radiologist

Carla de Venecia, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a women’s imaging radiologist. She previously was attending physician, breast radiologist, at Elliot Health System: Elliot Breast Health Center, Manchester, NH. Dr. de Venecia held a Women’s Imaging Fellowship at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, D.C., and a Diagnostic Radiology Residency at NYU Winthrop Hospital, Mineola, NY. A Magna Cum Laude graduate of the Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, New York, NY, with a BS in Biomedicine, Dr. de Venecia received her MD from Stony Brook University School of Medicine, Stony Brook, NY. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Radiology and holds memberships in the Society of Breast Imaging and the American College of Radiology.

