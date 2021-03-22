Carpenter named president-elect of Society of Biological Psychiatry

PROVIDENCE – A Butler Hospital psychiatrist has been named president-elect of the Society of Biological Psychiatry, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting research into and education about psychiatric disorders.

Dr. Linda L. Carpenter, chief of the mood disorders program at Butler, was elected by voting members of the society. Her term as president will run from June 2022 to June 2023, followed by a five-year term as councilor for the organization.

Carpenter, who joined the staff at Butler in 1997, specializes in clinical neuromodulation for neuropsychiatric disorders.

She joined the Society of Biological Psychiatry more than 10 years ago, serving as a council member from 2011 to 2014, and also as chair or co-chair of the membership committee, the education and training committee, and the travel award committee.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.