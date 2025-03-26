Casey’s Marina in Newport being sold for $21M

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

NEWPORT – Grand Banks Yachts Ltd.

has signed a purchase-and-sales agreement to acquire Casey’s Marina and an additional waterfront building on Spring Wharf for $21 million, The Singapore-based luxury yacht maker announced Tuesday.

According to public documents, the company plans to spend $18 million for Casey's Marina and $3 million for the Spring Wharf building, a nearby two-story multi-use structure with a second-floor residential suite owned by Spring Wharf Holdings LLC, according to the R.I. Secretary of State's business registry.

Public documents show a Grand Banks’ subsidiary, Stuart Yacht Corp. has already made a $1 million cash payment in escrow and will pay another $5 million after the deal is finalized, according to the proposal. The remaining $15 million will be paid with interest in four annual installments of $1.87 million and a final installment of $7.5 million.

Casey’s Marina owner William Casey was not available for comment Wednesday.

In the release, CEO Grand Banks Mark Richards said he was “excited with this opportunity” that will bring “immense strategic value to enhance our future sales and customer experience.”

Grand Banks commissioned an independent property assessment that valued the combined properties at $17.75 million as of February.

has been renting a small sales office and storage unit in downtown Newport since 2018.

The company also has locations in Australia and The Netherlands, existing sales offices in Stuart, Fla., and San Diego, Calif., as well as a manufacturing yard in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia.

The transaction is still subject to shareholder approval, according to the company, which will convene a special meeting at an undisclosed time.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

