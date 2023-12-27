CCRI designated one of 17 U.S. Industrial Assessment Centers

PROVIDENCE – The Community College of Rhode Island has gained new energy auditing and workforce training capabilities through its recent designation as an Industrial Assessment Center.

The designation, which the Biden administration bestowed upon CCRI and 16 other institutions throughout the U.S. late last month, will allow the college to conduct energy audits for small to midsized manufacturers and expand workforce development opportunities in the clean energy sector. These new capabilities will result in financial savings for local manufacturers, CCRI says, as well as opportunities for the state to win more federal funding.

According to U.S. Department of Energy data, “IACs typically identify more than $130,000 in potential annual savings opportunities for every manufacturer assessed, nearly $50,000 of which is implemented during the first year following the assessment.”

The IAC designation, once limited to four-year institutions, was expanded to include community colleges, trade schools and union training programs under the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, which included $7 million toward the IAC program.

Rosemary A. Costigan, interim president of CCRI, said in a statement that the IAC designation “aligns seamlessly with [CCRI’s] commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education that prepares individuals for in-demand, high-paying jobs.”

It also “reinforces our commitment to expand training opportunities, particularly in the clean energy sector, while fostering energy efficiency and sustainability,” Costigan added.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.