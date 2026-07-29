CCRI graduates First Fit2Serve class aimed at preparing recruits for law enforcement careers 

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island has graduated the inaugural class of its Fit2Serve: Pathway to Policing program, an eight-week training initiative designed to prepare Rhode Islanders for careers in law enforcement.

Fifteen students completed the program, which was developed through a partnership between CCRI and Fit2Serve and supported by a $125,000 grant from the Rhode Island Foundation. The program was created to help address recruitment challenges facing police departments across the state by preparing candidates for the physical and academic demands of police academy training.

CCRI recognized the graduates during a ceremony held July 13 at its Warwick campus. According to the college, the inaugural cohort was selected from more than 100 applicants and completed 92 hours of training. Instruction included physical conditioning, defensive tactics, swim readiness, firearms safety and preparation for board examinations.

The graduates are from communities across Rhode Island, including Providence, Coventry, Johnston, Woonsocket, Pawtucket, Central Falls, Cranston, Bristol and Middletown. Several participants have already secured positions that will place them in upcoming municipal police academy classes and the Rhode Island Division of Sheriffs’ Academy, while others remain in the hiring process with law enforcement agencies, according to CCRI.

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“At CCRI, we are committed to creating pathways that prepare Rhode Islanders for meaningful, in-demand careers while strengthening the communities we serve,” said Rosemary A. Costigan, president of CCRI. “The graduates of our inaugural Fit2Serve: Pathway to Policing program have demonstrated the discipline, resilience and commitment required of today’s law enforcement professionals.”

Kevin Barry, CEO and founder of Fit2Serve, said the graduates completed intensive training intended to help them succeed in future police academy programs. He also credited support from the Rhode Island Foundation for helping launch the initiative.

Sidney Wordell, executive director of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, said the partnership has created a pathway for people interested in careers in law enforcement while helping departments identify qualified candidates.

The Rhode Island Foundation also highlighted the program’s workforce development role. David N. Cicilline, the foundation’s president and CEO, said initiatives that create career pathways can promote economic mobility while helping communities build a pipeline of trained public safety professionals.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News, where he also covers the nonprofit and education beats. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.