CCRI, jobs groups collaborate on marine trades and composites training program

PROVIDENCE – The Community College of Rhode Island will offer a free Marine Trades & Composites Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program on Jan. 27.

The program will take place in collaboration with the Rhode Island Marine Trades Association, Real Jobs Rhode Island and the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, according to a news release.

The three-week course will be held at CCRI’s Liston Campus in Providence.

According to CCRI, the program is for individuals looking to ready themselves for entry-level positions in marine and composites industries. Students can explore areas such as carpentry, machining, electrical, marine systems, blueprint reading, and safety, and participate in a short-term internship, said Jamie Nash, executive director for CCRI’s Division of Workforce Partnerships.

- Advertisement -

“This program is a tremendous opportunity for those interested in a career in these growing industries,” Nash said.

To participate, a GED or high school diploma is required but no experience is necessary.

More information is available from Cody Fino, director of industry partnerships, at cjfino@ccri.edu.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.