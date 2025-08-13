CCRI professor Murray honored with 2025 ACBSP Teaching Excellence Award

WARWICK – Maureen A. Murray, an associate business and professional studies professor at the Community College of Rhode Island, was recently named the recipient of the 2025 Teaching Excellence Award by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.

Murray received the award, which recognizes educators who exemplify excellence in teaching and dedication to student success within business education, at the council’s annual conference held in June in Las Vegas. Murray, the college says, has brought both academic rigor and real-world experience into the classroom for more than three decades.

Murray’s academic portfolio includes financial accounting, managerial accounting, intermediate accounting, personal income taxes and principles of management, each enriched by her 15 years of practical accounting experience, CCRI says. Additionally, Murray has been a key figure in CCRI’s accreditation efforts and academic integrity initiatives, including serving as chair of the Accreditation and Scholarship committees, treasurer of the CCRI Faculty Association and Scholarship Committee, and a member of the Program Review and Assessment Advisory Council, CCRI said.

“I am honored and privileged to accept the ACBSP Teaching Excellence Award. More importantly, I am truly grateful for the opportunity to educate students and serve the CCRI community,” Murray said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.