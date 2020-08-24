CCRI to lay off 122 part-time employees

WARWICK – Community College of Rhode Island President Meghan L. Hughes wrote in a letter Aug. 21 to the college community that 122 part-time employees across all of its campuses will be laid off.

Most of the affected employees will be let go as of Sept. 4.

Hughes said CCRI’s decision to decrease its workforce was part of multiple steps the college is taking to address numerous financial challenges that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The college’s part-time employees provide valuable assistance and support throughout the institution, and we are grateful for their service to CCRI,” Hughes said. “I regret we must take this action. We understand that this decision will have an impact on our operations and may present challenges for our faculty and staff.”

Hughes said the college’s human resources office will help the affected employees with information about unemployment benefits and other assistance.

Hughes also said that CCRI has instituted other cost-saving plans, including reducing pay for senior administration personnel, implementing a hiring freeze in filling “non-critical vacancies,” consolidating course offerings, reducing overtime and renegotiating vendor contracts. She also said the college is monitoring enrollment on a daily basis and it is “possible” that further personnel reductions “will be necessary as we learn more about our enrollment and state appropriations.”

CCRI, along with Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island, are all projected to have enrollment decreases in the fall between 3% and 20%.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.