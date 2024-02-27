Centreville Bank adds 2 scholarships, bringing total 2024 commitment to $45K

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank has added the Future Business Leaders and the Emerging Community Leader scholarships to its existing scholarship program, the bank recently announced.

The Future Business Leaders scholarship is for high school students who demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit and aspire to be an impactful business leader.

Many students are interested in owning their own business and this scholarship fosters this dream while also recognizing the positive impact businesses can have in their local communities, the bank said.

Applicants must submit a business plan to bring their idea to life. Each year, three recipients will each be awarded a $5,000 Future Business Leaders scholarship.

The Emerging Community Leader scholarship will recognize students that uplift and support the community through acts of leadership, advocacy and volunteerism, the bank said.

Students may be nominated by peers, teachers, guidance counselors, mentors, or any other individual that is a nonfamilial relationship. Each year, three recipients will each be awarded a $5,000 Emerging Community Leader scholarship.

The two new scholarships are in addition to the bank’s existing Robert O. Pare scholarship that has been offered since 2018. This scholarship recognizes students who are dedicated to making a difference through community service. The scholarship honors Robert O. Pare who served Centreville Bank for 55 years and was instrumental in its success, the bank said.

Previously, the Robert O. Pare scholarship was awarded to two students, but starting in 2024, three recipients will each be awarded a $5,000 Robert O. Pare scholarship, bringing the total scholarship amount awarded by the bank to nine students in 2024 to $45,000.

“The expansion of the Centreville Bank scholarship program will increase our reach to additional students, allowing us to help more local high school seniors on their academic journey, while simultaneously rewarding their commitment to community,” Senior Vice President of Community Development Paola Fernandez said in a statement.

Applications and nominations for all scholarships are due April 12, and can be submitted electronically on Centreville Bank’s website.

Scholarship recipients must be graduating high school seniors from a high school in Rhode Island or towns located in Windham County or New London County in Connecticut who have been accepted to a college, university, or trade school for the fall 2024 semester.

Applications and nominations will be reviewed by a selection committee, and scholarship finalists will be presented to the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation board on May 8 for approval. Scholarship recipients will be notified by June 1.

Founded in 1828 and headquartered in West Warwick, Centreville Bank has more than $2 billion in assets and 21 locations throughout Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut.