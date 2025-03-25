Centreville Bank awards $100K grant to support new Central Falls community center

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to support the development of a new community resource center in Central Falls, the bank announced Monday.

The center, named El Centro, will serve as a vital hub for youths, families and residents, offering essential services, programming and career development opportunities. A breaking-ground ceremony for the location at 702 Broad St. is planned for late spring 2025, according to Danielle North, the bank’s vice president of communications and engagement.

As a part of the commitment, Centreville Bank will become a leading partner in supporting the Central Falls Youth Career Empowerment Program, which provides young people with career readiness training, mentorship, and access to educational and employment opportunities.

“Centreville Bank has long been committed to strengthening the communities we serve, and supporting El Centro aligns perfectly with our mission of making a meaningful impact,” said Paola Fernandez, senior vice president of community development at Centreville Bank. “By investing in this vital resource center and the Youth Career Empowerment Program, we are making a commitment to be active partners in supporting the success of young people in Central Falls and ensuring that families have access to the support they need to thrive.”

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera expressed her gratitude for the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation’s support, emphasizing the transformational impact of El Centro.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation, whose generous support is helping us bring to life our vision of El Centro – one community resource center that will be life-changing for our [youths] and families,” Rivera said. “Through this support, we can address some of the most pressing challenges our community faces, while providing new opportunities and pathways to success for residents of all ages. Thank you to our community partner, the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation, for investing in our city’s future.”

El Centro is expected to become a cornerstone for the development of Central Falls, providing critical services and programs that foster economic stability, education and career advancement.

The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation’s latest round of giving saw more than $425,000 go to more than 20 organizations in Rhode Island and Connecticut.