PROVIDENCE – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation awarded a $150,000 grant to the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale in South Kingstown, according to a news statement.

The funding will help pay for renovations of the center’s recently purchased 120-year-old schoolhouse. The building is planned to serve as the center’s food pantry, social service department and administrative offices, and provide community space for workshops, special programs and wellness initiatives. As part of the project, the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale will take on a new name: Jonnycake Center of Hope.

The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation has served as the bank’s nonprofit, philanthropic arm since 2006.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.

- Advertisement -