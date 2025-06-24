Centreville Bank awards $62,500 in 2025 student scholarships

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation awarded $62,500 in college scholarships to 16 Rhode Island and Connecticut students this year, which is the bank’s largest annual distribution to date.

Centreville’s scholarship program includes four key categories, the bank said.

Emerging Community Leader Scholarship – Supporting students who have made a meaningful impact through volunteerism and civic engagement.

Future Business Leader Scholarship – Supporting students pursuing careers in business, finance, or entrepreneurship.

- Advertisement -

Robert O. Pare Scholarship – Honoring the legacy of former Centreville Bank President Robert O. Pare by rewarding leadership and community service.

Children of Bank Employees Scholarship – Providing support to students whose parents or guardians are employed by Centreville Bank.

“This year’s group of scholarship recipients represents everything we hope for in the next generation of leaders: drive, compassion and a deep commitment to their communities,” said Paola Fernandez, bank senior vice president and community development officer. “In supporting their education, we’re also honoring their stories, their hard work, and their potential to lead and uplift others. It’s a privilege to be part of and to support their journey.”

The 2025 Centreville Bank Scholarship recipients include:

Emerging Community Leader – $5,000 each

Anneliese Beauchene, of Connecticut, attending University of Saint Joseph.

Audrey Bonaventura, of Connecticut, attending Sacred Heart University.

Lindsey Houle, of Connecticut, attending University of Connecticut.

Future Business Leader – $5,000 each

Arthur Tseytlin, of Rhode Island, attending University of Rhode Island.

Hayden Gothie, of Connecticut, attending University of Tennessee–Knoxville.

Hope Wholey, of Rhode Island, attending The New School.

Robert O. Pare – $5,000 each

Genna Minda, of Rhode Island, attending University of Rhode Island.

Jackson Hopkins, of Rhode Island, attending Virginia Tech University.

Josephine Withbroe, of Connecticut, attending Union College.

Children of Bank Employees – $2,500 each

Mabel Carillon, of Massachusetts, attending Sacred Heart University.

Emma M. Harrold, of Rhode Island, attending Community College of Rhode Island.

Joshua Kasden, of Rhode Island, attending Florida Institute of Technology.

Liliana Bell, of Rhode Island, attending Roger Williams University.

Anthony DeMarco, of Connecticut, attending Colby-Sawyer College.

Atiana Zuluaga-Usuga, of Rhode Island, attending University of Rhode Island.

Josiah Ortega, of Rhode Island, attending University of Rhode Island.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.