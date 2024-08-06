Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation distributes $212K in grants to 24 groups

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded 24 grants to nonprofits across Rhode Island and Connecticut totaling more than $212,000.

The charitable arm of Centerville Bank says the grants will support thousands of youngsters who are seeking summer learning opportunities and will also help families gain access to social services assistance and job training.

“The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation’s mission is one of empowerment and solidarity,” said Paola Fernandez, senior vice president of community development at Centreville Bank. “These contributions strive to make a positive impact on the lives of those around us – especially young people. There’s a lot of programming here that illustrates our continued investment in opportunities that create pathways for young people to thrive. It reflects our ongoing commitment to respond to the communities we serve.”

Young Voices is one of the 18 Rhode Island nonprofits receiving awards. Executive Director Peter Chung says the grant funding will boost financial literacy offerings and provide career guidance to young people throughout the school year.

“Young Voices transforms urban Rhode Island [youths] into powerful advocates who have a voice in every aspect of their lives,” Chung said. “We know that low-income [youths] in Rhode Island may often lack meaningful interactions with caring mentors who look like them, come from the same communities, and have shared both the struggles and excitement of being a first-generation college student. Investments like the one provided by Centreville Bank will provide [youths] with new opportunities to see their own aspirations reflected in the eyes of adults who have successfully navigated those same systems to achieve distinction in their chosen fields.”

The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation was established as a nonprofit charitable organization in 2008. Grants are considered quarterly focusing on the following priority areas: education success, economic security and capacity building.

Grant amounts received by Rhode Island organizations in the second quarter are:

$25,000 – Sojourner House, to support the organization’s Supportive Housing Program for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

$20,000 – Rhode Island Bankers Association, for BankForward, a community outreach initiative focused on engagement and inclusion efforts to increase workforce opportunities for low- and moderate-income communities.

$18,933 – Young Voices, to support the Making Money Moves program, a six-week summer program offering intensive work-based learning preparation.

$15,000 – Student Diplomacy Corps, to support the study abroad program for low-income and first-generation students in Pawtucket, Central Falls and Providence.

$15,000 – Beautiful Day, to help pay stipends for refugee youths enrolled in the organization’s Refugee Youth Job Training Program.

$15,000 – Foster Forward, to support the ASPIRE Program, combining financial education, financial planning support and the “seeding” of a personal savings account to help youths achieve financial success.

$15,000 – Community College of Rhode Island Foundation, for the Student Emergency Relief Funding program, supporting students who may be experiencing hardships that could prevent them from continuing their education.

$10,000 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, for early learning and out-of-school programs for low-income Newport County children.

$10,000 – Habitat for Humanity for Rhode Island South County, to help build an office and training area in support of the Homeowner Services Program.

$6,000 – McAuley Ministries, to fund the organization’s Lunch on Us hot-meal program, and assistance in the form of bus passes for McAuley House guests who need transportation to work, school, health care and other important appointments.

$5,000 – Salve Regina University, to go toward basic needs support for refugee students.

$5,000 – Thrive Behavioral Health, to support Youth and Family client therapy groups.

$5,000 – NewportFILM, to support Documentary Unbound, a community-based learning initiative helping bridge access gaps for young people seeking arts and culture opportunities, prioritizing and elevating historically excluded voices in Newport.

$5,000 – Boys and Girls Club of Newport County, to support the Kids Clubhouse after-school child care program, providing educational success services, social-emotional development, family engagement and more to low-income households.

$5,000 – Providence Promise, to provide aid to the Family and Youth Engagement programs, supporting equal opportunity education.

$3,000 – Farm Fresh Rhode Island, to support the Bonus Bucks program, an initiative that addresses food insecurity while supporting small farm businesses.

$2,500 – Sharing Locker, for basic needs and food distribution services.

$2,500 – Wanderground L. Archive/Library, to help support the organization’s strategic planning.

Connecticut organizations receiving second-quarter grants are: