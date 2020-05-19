Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation donates $124K to 15 R.I. organizations

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation recently donated $124,500 in emergency grant funds to 15 Rhode Island organizations to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts, according to a news release.
Recipients and grant amounts are:
- $30,000 to Clinica Esperanza to pay to staff its three drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in Providence.
- $25,000 to Care New England Health System to expand telemedicine programs.
- $25,000 to United Way of Rhode Island for its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
- $8,000 to the North Kingstown Food Pantry for COVID-19 response and its annual out-of-school fund.
- $5,000 to Children’s Friend for its emergency crisis fund to provide help with food, housing, utilities and other basic needs for local families.
- $5,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
- $5,000 to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island.
- $4,000 to the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry.
- $2,500 to the Coventry Community Food Bank.
- $2,500 each to the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale in South Kingstown and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly.
- $2,500 to The Sharing Locker.
- $2,500 to the West Warwick Assistance Agency.
- $2,500 to Be the Change/Project Hand Up.
- $2,000 to the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen.
