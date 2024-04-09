Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation donates $386K to 18 organizations in R.I. and Conn.

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded $386,132 in funding to 18 organizations throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut as part of its 2024 first-quarter funding cycle, the bank announced.

“As a community bank, we believe that supporting organizations isn’t just about giving; it’s about investing in the collective well-being and resilience of our communities,” Harold M. Horvat, bank CEO, president and chairman, said in a statement. “Every contribution has the power to spark positive change and we remain committed to helping to strengthen the lives of people in Rhode Island and Connecticut.”

Among the recipients, Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick was awarded a multi-year grant in the amount of $100,000 to create the ACE Community Room, which will serve as a hub space to connect patients, family care team meetings, and group physical therapy, according to a news release.

“We are grateful and thrilled to receive this generous support from Centreville Bank to create a dedicated space, including the innovative community room, designed to promote mobility and social engagement among our patients,” Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, president and chief operating officer of Kent Hospital, said in a statement. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Centreville Bank for their steadfast partnership, spanning several years. Their unwavering support has allowed us to undertake significant hospital enhancements, reinforcing Kent’s commitment to serving our community of patients and their families.”

Rhode Island organizations receiving first-quarter grants are:

Back to School Celebration – To support the purchase and distribution of backpacks and school supplies for school-age children.

– To support the purchase and distribution of backpacks and school supplies for school-age children. Center for Mediation and Collaboration Rhode Island – Funding will be used to support skills-based programming for students in the Rhode Island Training School.

– Funding will be used to support skills-based programming for students in the Rhode Island Training School. Friends Way – Funding will be used for peer group support for children ages 3-18 to cope with grief due to the loss of a loved one so they are able to attend school ready to learn and achieve academic success over the long term.

– Funding will be used for peer group support for children ages 3-18 to cope with grief due to the loss of a loved one so they are able to attend school ready to learn and achieve academic success over the long term. Foster Grandparents of Rhode Island – Sponsored by West Warwick Senior Center – Transportation costs for seniors providing volunteer service in their communities.

– Transportation costs for seniors providing volunteer service in their communities. Jonnycake Center for Hope – Funds will support a new youth center, offering a functional and comfortable space for enrichment opportunities, academic support and skills training.

– Funds will support a new youth center, offering a functional and comfortable space for enrichment opportunities, academic support and skills training. Mae Organization Inc . – Funding will be used to provide housing assistance and other basic needs.

. – Funding will be used to provide housing assistance and other basic needs. ONE Neighborhood Builders – Funding will be used to support advanced pre-development activities for affordable housing development projects.

– Funding will be used to support advanced pre-development activities for affordable housing development projects. Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp. – Funding supports the delivery of the organization’s first-time homebuyer education programming and services.

– Funding supports the delivery of the organization’s first-time homebuyer education programming and services. Providence Public Library – Funding supports the Teen Squads Program, providing students with skills development and project-based learning so that teens are equipped to forge a career pathway by entering higher education or the workforce.

– Funding supports the Teen Squads Program, providing students with skills development and project-based learning so that teens are equipped to forge a career pathway by entering higher education or the workforce. Reach Out and Read – Funding supports programming for children across 70 health care sites statewide.

– Funding supports programming for children across 70 health care sites statewide. San Miguel School – Continued funding of the student sponsorship program.

– Continued funding of the student sponsorship program. Tides Family Services – Funding for the Hardship Fund, which provides families with short-term support needed to continue to meet their basic needs, such as housing, food and clothing.

– Funding for the Hardship Fund, which provides families with short-term support needed to continue to meet their basic needs, such as housing, food and clothing. United Way of Rhode Island Inc. – Funding will be used for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

– Funding will be used for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Women in the Trades – Funding to support the purchase of tools for students in the apprenticeship program.

Connecticut organizations receiving first-quarter grants are: