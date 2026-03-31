Centreville Bank foundation backs soccer courts in Pawtucket, Woonsocket

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation is making a multiyear investment to support the construction of youth soccer facilities in Pawtucket and Woonsocket, part of an effort to expand access to the sport ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The foundation announced it will fund two double mini-pitch soccer courts in partnership with Project GOAL Inc. and the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

The neighborhood-based courts are designed to provide accessible spaces for youths to play and train.

Construction is expected to take place over the next two months, with an opening planned later this spring.

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Bank officials said the investment reflects a continued focus on youth programs and communities in the Blackstone Valley, where Centreville Bank has expanded in recent years.

“[This] is a long-term commitment to neighborhoods, to young people, and to places where opportunity can grow over time,” said Hal Horvat, CEO and president of Centreville Bank.

Leaders of Project GOAL said the courts will help connect youth development programs with access to safe recreational space.

Local officials in both cities also backed the project, citing its role in creating community gathering spaces and expanding opportunities for young residents.

The initiative comes as the United States prepares to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which organizers say is driving increased investment in local soccer infrastructure.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.