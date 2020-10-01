Centreville Bank Names Cynthia Lariviere Senior Vice President, Chief Consumer Banking Officer

Cynthia Lariviere has been named senior vice president, chief consumer banking officer for Centreville Bank. Lariviere is responsible for the direction of all consumer and business banking initiatives including oversight of the retail branch networks in Rhode Island and Connecticut, residential lending and operations, the bank’s investment program, and expansion of business and government banking efforts. Lariviere has more than 25 years’ experience in retail banking. Most recently, she was executive vice president and regional president for Southern and Western New England for Santander Bank, N.A. She currently resides in Dartmouth, MA.

