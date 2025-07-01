Centreville Bank opens new full-service branch in Warren

WARREN – Centreville Bank announced the grand opening of its new, full-service branch in Warren on Tuesday, part of a larger effort of the bank’s expansion in the East Bay.

The new branch, located at 521 Main St., builds on Centreville’s current presence in Warren through its loan production office, located at 951 Main St.

The decision to open a full-service branch follows the closure of another financial institution at this location earlier this year, said Lee Merrill, executive vice president and chief lending officer at Centreville Bank.

“When another bank closed its doors in mid-March, it left a real void in the Warren community’s options for financial service providers,” Merrill said. “We’re proud to step in with a strong team and a community-first approach to meet those needs and serve both residents and businesses.”

Centreville’s new Warren team includes Nancy Coelho, branch manager; Paul Sousa, vice president and commercial lender (on-site); Gina Helm, vice president and head of residential lending; and bankers Brenden Vadeboncoeur and Shaelyn Ferreira.

“Our Warren team is made up of banking professionals who understand this community and are passionate about delivering personal, knowledgeable service,” said Harold M. Horvat, chairman, CEO and president. “They reflect the values we stand for at Centreville Bank – local decision-making, best-in-class customer service and a long-term commitment to helping people make progress toward achieving their financial goals.”

The new Warren branch will offer a full range of personal and business banking services, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial lending, online and mobile banking, an interactive teller machine/ATM and more, the bank said.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.