Centreville Bank promotes Hebner to senior vice president of finance

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank has promoted Steven J. Hebner to senior vice president of finance.

Hebner previously served as a vice president at the bank.

In his expanded role, Hebner will continue to oversee asset-liability management, liquidity management, planning and forecasting, and pricing and profitability analysis.

Hebner also chairs the bank’s asset-liability committee and pricing committee, helping shape deposit strategy and balance sheet optimization.

“Steve has been promoted to senior vice president, finance, recognizing his strong leadership and strategic financial expertise,” said Jillian DeShiro, the bank’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer. “In this expanded role, he will continue to guide the bank in maximizing profitability while ensuring long-term stability and maintaining an appropriate, well-balanced asset/liability mix.”

Hebner has more than 17 years of banking experience and is entering his 10th year with Centreville Bank.

During his tenure, Hebner helped grow the 197-year-old institution from $1 billion in assets and $740 million in deposits to $3 billion in assets and $2.3 billion in deposits, while modernizing the bank’s operations, the bank said.

His work has also earned recognition beyond the bank. In 2023, Hebner was named to Providence Business News’ 40 Under Forty program and has contributed to the Massachusetts Bankers Association’s LEAD Committee and the Economic Development Commission for the town of Sterling, Conn.

Hebner is a graduate of Roger Williams University, where he earned a degree in finance with a concentration in graphic design.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.